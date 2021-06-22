Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 137,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Nucor by 71.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,686,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,478 shares of company stock valued at $19,527,412. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

