Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.72

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.72 and last traded at $102.26, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,390,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,904,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,946,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

