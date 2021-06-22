Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) vs. The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Financial Comparison

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and The Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods 7.84% 7.60% 4.69%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oatly Group and The Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 The Simply Good Foods 0 6 5 1 2.58

Oatly Group presently has a consensus price target of 30.92, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $32.15, suggesting a potential downside of 11.01%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than The Simply Good Foods.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and The Simply Good Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Simply Good Foods $816.64 million 4.24 $34.70 million $0.91 39.70

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Oatly Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. It also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

