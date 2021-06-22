OKB Price Hits $9.43 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.43 or 0.00028892 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $565.68 million and $550.39 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.95 or 0.00646462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.33 or 0.07193309 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

