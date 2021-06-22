OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

