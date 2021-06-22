OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $5,784,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

