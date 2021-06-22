OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.20. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $58.11, with a volume of 3,183 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $2.262 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.