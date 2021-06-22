ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after acquiring an additional 229,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,006,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $46,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of OGS opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

