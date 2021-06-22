Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.99. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,817 shares of company stock worth $10,752,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

