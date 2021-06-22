Opium Price Tops $1.96 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00005809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $60.63 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00115609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00155841 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,952.17 or 1.00684801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002467 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

