Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Director Sells C$99,180.00 in Stock

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD) Director Pierre Alexandre sold 114,000 shares of Orbit Garant Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$99,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,700.

Orbit Garant Drilling stock opened at C$1.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of C$39.24 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.44.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

