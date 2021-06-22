Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,630.08 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.