Origin Dollar Trading Up 0.2% This Week (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.96 million and approximately $116,902.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00116240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00156378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,031.60 or 0.99897489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

