Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $172.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $153.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.11 million. Analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

