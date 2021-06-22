Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNNGY. UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,294. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

