Outokumpu Oyj’s (OUTKY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY remained flat at $$2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

