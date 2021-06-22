Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 34,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.