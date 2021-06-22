Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.43.
Several brokerages recently commented on ORCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.
In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $1,454,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,589,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,024,744.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986 over the last 90 days. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ORCC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 34,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.39.
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.23%.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
