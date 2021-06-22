Oxen Market Capitalization Hits $58.87 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Oxen has a market capitalization of $58.87 million and approximately $249,559.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,379.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.88 or 0.05811973 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.84 or 0.01355315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00369364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00114430 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.12 or 0.00624219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.81 or 0.00370025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039349 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,582,658 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

