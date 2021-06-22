Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OXINF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

