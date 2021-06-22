Oxford Instruments (OXINF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS: OXINF) recently:

6/22/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/17/2021 – Oxford Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

6/17/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/9/2021 – Oxford Instruments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

