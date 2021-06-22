Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will post $29.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.18 million and the lowest is $29.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California posted sales of $17.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year sales of $134.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.71 million to $137.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $190.10 million, with estimates ranging from $182.22 million to $200.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACB. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 948,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.