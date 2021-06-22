Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King Acquires 9,134 Shares of Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) CEO Michael Jack King acquired 9,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Jack King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Jack King acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,916,000. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

