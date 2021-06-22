Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,341,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

PAAS opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.