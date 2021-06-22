Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 1,128.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after buying an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

