Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,280 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

