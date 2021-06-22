Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

