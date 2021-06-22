Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Abiomed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.57. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $234.39 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

