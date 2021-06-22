Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 3,181.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of WW International worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 768,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WW International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth about $449,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 216,149 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. Analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

