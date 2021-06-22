Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TTEC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TTEC by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in TTEC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.30.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Cowen downgraded shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

