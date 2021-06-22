Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.19.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

