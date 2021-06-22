Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,736 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 94.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRTG opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

