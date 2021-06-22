Pantos (PAN) Market Cap Reaches $3.11 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $39,018.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pantos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00048053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00155795 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,417.98 or 0.99236832 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pantos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pantos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pantos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.