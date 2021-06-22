ParallelCoin Price Up 80.3% Over Last 7 Days (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 1,782% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 80.3% against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $415,728.38 and $804.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00371306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011366 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

