PARK CIRCLE Co Buys 10,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. 612,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,938,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.67, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

