Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives $89.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

PATK opened at $72.74 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at $25,710,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,763. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,481,000 after buying an additional 111,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $23,989,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

