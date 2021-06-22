Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

