PAXEX (PAXEX) One Day Volume Tops $9,966.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 29.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $11,732.38 and $9,966.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.49 or 0.00723063 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.