Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,563 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 4.7% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.71% of Paychex worth $250,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 38,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.