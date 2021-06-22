PayPie (PPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,621.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, PayPie has traded down 49.4% against the US dollar. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,621.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

