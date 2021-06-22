Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 304,301 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $509,729. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $704.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

