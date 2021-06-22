Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 22,860 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth about $722,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 62,250 shares during the period.

Shares of SILJ opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53.

