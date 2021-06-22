Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,142,000 after buying an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.44. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

