Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.17% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILJ. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 188,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 62,250 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 109.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53.

