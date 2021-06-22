Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 5,485 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $55.91.

