Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IWM opened at $226.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $136.29 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

