Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New $920,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPPP. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

