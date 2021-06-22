Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,133 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Silicom were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silicom by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,645 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Silicom by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Silicom stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.74. Silicom Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.80.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

