Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

