Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 110,133 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,133 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.48% of Silicom worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. Silicom Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $304.31 million, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

