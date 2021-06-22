Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 3,485 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.